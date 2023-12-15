New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,175 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $471.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

