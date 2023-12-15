New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,225 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,698,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $7,565,580. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $281.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

