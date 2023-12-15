New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,500 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of H stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

