New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,964,000 after purchasing an additional 918,624 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 12.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at about $3,324,000.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

