New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $569.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $571.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.85.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

