New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

