New England Research & Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

