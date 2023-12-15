New England Research & Management Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 851.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

