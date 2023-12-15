New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Lennar comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $88.42 and a 52 week high of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

