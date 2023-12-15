New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.