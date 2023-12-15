New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,225 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

