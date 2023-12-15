New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 105,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

