New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

KMB stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

