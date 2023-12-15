New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.