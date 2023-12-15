New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 172,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.1% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,317,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

