New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 4,298 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 329.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.