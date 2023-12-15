New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

