New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IR opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

