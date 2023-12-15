New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.30 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

