New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.89. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 635,452 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $779.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 893,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 185,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

