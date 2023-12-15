NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. NewMarket makes up 4.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NewMarket worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2 %

NEU stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.77 and its 200 day moving average is $458.44. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.62 and a 12-month high of $562.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

