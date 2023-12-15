NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 3,620,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,097,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

