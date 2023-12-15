NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NEE opened at $62.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

