Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 14,507 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

