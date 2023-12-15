Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

