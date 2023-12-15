Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 48,200 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.10 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

