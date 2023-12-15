Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,804 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.