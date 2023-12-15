Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

A stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

