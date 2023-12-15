Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

