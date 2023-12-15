Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 112,341 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,341 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of Alcoa worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $128,592,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $84,939,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Alcoa Stock Up 15.1 %

NYSE:AA opened at $29.92 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

