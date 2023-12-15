Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 187,502 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.49% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $35,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

XRAY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

