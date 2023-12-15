Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,888 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of C opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.