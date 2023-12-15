Ninety One UK Ltd Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.65% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,946,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 135,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 342,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

KSA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $977.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.