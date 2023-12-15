Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.62 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

