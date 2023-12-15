Ninety One UK Ltd Has $17.99 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.81% of BRF worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

