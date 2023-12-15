Ninety One UK Ltd Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Corteva by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

