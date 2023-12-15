Ninety One UK Ltd Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.