Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $18.18 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STZ. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.