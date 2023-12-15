Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

