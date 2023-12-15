Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,405,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.41% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after buying an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after buying an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,367,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

