Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,014 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Carnival Co. & worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.