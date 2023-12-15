Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.74% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.