Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 27,958 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,958 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.34% of SSR Mining worth $36,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.57 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.