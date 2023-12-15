Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 58,994 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,994 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of CarMax worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.