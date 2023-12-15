Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $229.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

