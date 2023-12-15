NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore Sells 38,056 Shares

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.8 %

NNN stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

