Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.27. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,968,722 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

