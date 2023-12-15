Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $257.04 and last traded at $256.52, with a volume of 80084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

