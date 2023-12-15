Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.120-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.12-$9.75 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 3.9 %

Nordson stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

