Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

